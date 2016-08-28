Finck wins 14th club championship at Whitetail Run

Dale Finck claimed his 14th men's club championship Sunday at Whitetail Run Golf Course.

Finck won his opening match against Joe Schmidt before defeating Matt Hagen in the semifinals and Steve Brown in the finals.

Brown defeated Ken Bullock in the first round then topped Cory Pettit, before falling to Finck in the finals.

Bullock captured the Senior and Handicap Championship.

Matt Hagen finished third by defeating Cory Pettit.

Flight winners included Joe Schmidt (first), Bullock (second), Scott Gustafson and Jim Young (third) and Dale Miller (Gold).

Flight Winners

First flight

1st Joe Schmidt

2nd Brian Hillesland

3rd Scott Pettit

Second Flight

1st Ken Bullock

2nd Peder Butenhoff

3rd Denny Rude

Third Flight

1st Scott Gustafson and Jim Young (tie)

3rd Jerry Young

Gold Flight

1st Dale Miller

2nd Bruce Wignall

3rd Fred Palloch