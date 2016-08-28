Finck wins 14th club championship at Whitetail Run
Dale Finck claimed his 14th men's club championship Sunday at Whitetail Run Golf Course.
Finck won his opening match against Joe Schmidt before defeating Matt Hagen in the semifinals and Steve Brown in the finals.
Brown defeated Ken Bullock in the first round then topped Cory Pettit, before falling to Finck in the finals.
Bullock captured the Senior and Handicap Championship.
Matt Hagen finished third by defeating Cory Pettit.
Flight winners included Joe Schmidt (first), Bullock (second), Scott Gustafson and Jim Young (third) and Dale Miller (Gold).
Flight Winners
First flight
1st Joe Schmidt
2nd Brian Hillesland
3rd Scott Pettit
Second Flight
1st Ken Bullock
2nd Peder Butenhoff
3rd Denny Rude
Third Flight
1st Scott Gustafson and Jim Young (tie)
3rd Jerry Young
Gold Flight
1st Dale Miller
2nd Bruce Wignall
3rd Fred Palloch