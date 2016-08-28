Search
    Finck wins 14th club championship at Whitetail Run

    By bhansel Today at 8:15 a.m.

    Dale Finck claimed his 14th men's club championship Sunday at Whitetail Run Golf Course.

    Finck won his opening match against Joe Schmidt before defeating Matt Hagen in the semifinals and Steve Brown in the finals.

    Brown defeated Ken Bullock in the first round then topped Cory Pettit, before falling to Finck in the finals.

    Bullock captured the Senior and Handicap Championship.

    Matt Hagen finished third by defeating Cory Pettit.

    Flight winners included Joe Schmidt (first), Bullock (second), Scott Gustafson and Jim Young (third) and Dale Miller (Gold).

    Flight Winners

    First flight

    1st Joe Schmidt

    2nd Brian Hillesland

    3rd Scott Pettit

    Second Flight

    1st Ken Bullock

    2nd Peder Butenhoff

    3rd Denny Rude

    Third Flight

    1st Scott Gustafson and Jim Young (tie)

    3rd Jerry Young

    Gold Flight

    1st Dale Miller

    2nd Bruce Wignall

    3rd Fred Palloch

