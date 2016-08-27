WDC volleyers out to improve on 2015 finish

Ellie Miron will be back on the front line for Wadena-Deer Creek this season as the Wolverines tackle their schedule with a young team. The Wolverines will host Pequot Lakes Aug. 30 in their season opener. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Sue Volkmann finds herself with an unusual challenge as the 2016 volleyball season commences.

The veteran coach will be working on improving a 4-3 Park Region Conference mark and a 6-22 overall record without any seniors. The upperclassmen of this year's team will be juniors Casey Volkmann, Lila Lohmiller, Ellie Miron and Katlyn Heaton.

Volkmann played outside hitter for the Wolverines last year. The youngest of the talented Volkmann sisters had some big games for the Wolverines last year. She was credited with 29 kills in a September contest with Perham. Volkmann also helped the Wolverines with her defensive play and serving.

Lohmiller was a defensive specialist in her sophomore year. Miron, blessed with 5-11 height, was an outside hitter. Heaton was a spark for the Wolverines as an outside hitter.

Ashley Adams, Kyla Ness, Aly Daigneault and Kylie Hopp come from the sophomore ranks. Adams was a setter last year while Ness played defense, Daigneault lined up as a middle hitter and Hopp was employed as an outside hitter.

WDC's lone freshman this season is 5-11 Kennedy Gravelle. The middle hitter is expected to be one of the team's top blockers this season.

New to the varsity will be sophomore Sophie Kreklau and freshmen Courtny Warren and MacKenzie Carsten.

"This team is very dedicated to volleyball and has a great work ethic," Volkmann said. "I feel we can improve on last year's record and by tournament time we hope to be competitive in our section."

The Wolverines will host Section 8AA foe Pequot Lakes in a 7:30 p.m. season opener Aug. 30.