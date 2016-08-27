PRC teams can expect more trouble with Pirates

Shania Glenz is back to fill a middle hitter spot for the Verndale Pirates. Glenz topped the 1,000-mark in both kills and digs for her career last season as the Pirates qualified for the Class A state tournament in St. Paul. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Volleyball teams in the Park Region Conference will be looking for a way to handle the Verndale Pirates when the 2016 season gets underway.

The Pirates were trouble for all seven of their PRC foes last year as they racked up a history-making season on the volleyball court.

Shelley Glenz and her talented team won the PRC with a 7-0 record and kept right on going. They took Section 5A honors and made their first appearance in the Class A state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The varsity team placed sixth in the state and won 29 of their 36 contests before they were done.

All-Conference picks Jordyn Glenz, Sarah Moenkedick and Alexis Steege wrapped up their productive careers but all-conference choices Shania Glenz and Haley Stinar are back. Shania was named to the Class A All-Tournament team and during the season joined Jordyn with 1,000 career kills. She also topped the 1,000-mark in career digs. Jordyn collected Class A All-State Honorable Mention. Jordyn was also the Park Region Conference's Most Valuable Player.

Verndale head coach Shelley Glenz will be looking for the people to fill two front line spots and a back row spot.

"We return a strong group of seniors," Glenz said. "Our underclassmen have been really working hard in the off season to fill holes."

Shania Glenz returns for her senior year to play middle hitter. Stinar and fellow senior Megan Dougherty will give the Pirates a huge amount of experience at setter. The two players joined the 1,000-set club last year. On the right side of the front row the Pirates will have senior Alexys Thompson. The Pirates also have Jensyn Schluttner back to lend her versatility wherever it is needed. Schluttner was tagged as a defensive specialist last year.

Junior Katie Johnson will be a rightside hitter and setter this year. Lending her 5-10 height to the middle will be sophomore Allison Olsson. Sophomores Alyssa Thompson, Leah Crider and Morgan Glenz are also regarded as hitters. Sophomore Mardi Ehrmantraut will be a setter.

The Pirates have a new libero in freshman Molly Brownlow.

With another trip to state at the top of their list of team goals, the Pirates face a Park Region Conference where Glenz predicts good seasons for Henning, New York Mills, Wadena-Deer Creek and 2015 state qualifier Sebeka.

"In Section 5A we will be watching as a young Braham team advances through the season," Glenz said. "Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa is at the top of Section 5A contenders. Both teams return top players from the injury list for the upcoming season. Nevis and Kimball also join the Pirates in the upper ranks of Section 5A.

The Pirates open the season Aug. 29 at Parkers Prairie.