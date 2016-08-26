Twins should have sights set on 2017

Five weeks of the 2016 baseball season is still on the books for the Minnesota Twins but the 2017 team is now the priority.

It is no longer important what happened to the Twins this season. The past is the past and regrets, like striking out with the bases loaded or failing to protect a big lead, count for nothing. The weird and wonderful game of baseball keeps chugging along.

So who will the Twins start the season with next year? You can bet they are not in a Minnesota uniform yet. You can also be sure some guys on the present roster will not be back.

Whatever the Twins decide, it should involve pitching. A strong staff is 101 stuff for a team trying to build a contender. Considering the unsettled state of Minnesota's staff, perhaps it would be kinder to look at the position players first.

At the midway point in August, the Twins ranked 12th in the majors in runs scored and 14th in batting average. Those rankings are just a shade better than average but considering where the Twins ranked back in April and May they are very encouraging. What we took for a bunch deadheads then has posted some impressive victories.

Joe Mauer had the third-highest batting average in the American League among first basemen at mid-month. While he is never going to be a big home run hitter he is still Minnesota's best stick.

Brian Dozier is battling Seattle's Robinson Cano for home run and RBI honors by a second baseman. He has come a long way since his horrible start.

The trade of All-Star choice Eduardo Nunez opened a competition between Eduardo Escobar, Jorge Polanco and Danny Santana for the shortstop job. Polanco has kept his average above .300 so look for him to come back.

The Twins would like to see Miguel Sano grab the third place job and hold it but his erratic fielding needs polishing. At the beginning of the year, it looked like Sano would be good for 35-40 homers and more than 100 RBIs. Halfway into August he had 20 dingers and 50 ribbies. He did lead the club in strikeouts. It has to make the Twins wonder if they can afford not to keep Trevor Plouffe aboard - despite his major dip in production.

The Twins had received eight homers and 55 RBIs from catchers Kurt Suzuki and Juan Centeno by mid-August. If these numbers belonged to only one of these players they might be decent.

It is clear now that Byung-ho Park was always a gamble to be the designated hitter the Twins needed. He had 12 homers, 24 RBIs and was batting .191 when he was sent down to Rochester. Park has had a tough season between adjusting to a new country and a new level of baseball. Kennys Vargas filled the DH role admirably for a couple weeks but he needs to find consistency at the plate. It is possible the Twins will try to fill the DH job with Plouffe and Sano next year.

Outfielders Eddie Rosario, Brian Buxton and Max Kepler stand a decent chance of returning to Fort Myers next March when spring training begins. Rob Grossman is likely to find a new home because of his defense. Offensively, Kepler has been the standout showing both power and clutch hitting. Buxton and Rosario have the youth and speed that will fit in well next year.

In addition to their pitching, the Twins have really flubbed defensively this season. That is unusual for the Twins who have usually ranked among the better defensive clubs in baseball. With 40 games of the regular season left the Twins had committed 92 errors and ranked 29th in the league. Last year they were guilty of 86 errors for the entire season and ranked eighth in the majors. After the Twins removed Terry Ryan as general manager his replacement, Rob Antony, promptly went after new pitching. His moves have not really budged the needle yet. The Twins still rank 28th in team earned run average and 29th in home runs allowed. The Twins can take heart from the fact the Chicago Cubs, once the doormats of baseball, lead the majors in team ERA. If they can do it anything is possible.

Hector Santiago has been a bust since coming over from the Angels so don't count on seeing him next spring. Jose Berrios is a much better bet along with Tyler Duffey, Kyle Gibson and Ervin Santana. Consistency is what these pitchers have lacked. Only Santana has managed to find some. If Phil Hughes can retain his 2014 form he could be back but Adalberto Mejia, who the Twins got from San Francisco would be a better bet. The Twins also have great prospect down on the farm in Fernando Romero, a righty who has played for Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers this season, winning 10 games and keeping his ERA under 2.40.

Relievers Brandon Kintzler, Trevor May, Taylor Rogers, Ryan Pressly and Michael Tonkin all have decent shots at returning to the bullpen. Glen Perkins' days in a Twins uniform appear to be numbered.

The Twins were pretty proud of themselves when the 2015 season ended. Look for them to be one of baseball's more dissatisfied clubs in the offseason.