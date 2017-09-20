Knob Hill, MDHA sponsoring Forkhorn Field Day Oct. 1
The Wadena Chapter of Minnesota Deer Hunters and the Knob Hill Sportsman's Club are sponsoring the Forkhorn Field Day Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Knob Hill Sportsman's Club and their range. The event will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. A lunch for the Forkhorns will be served after the event, which is open to kids 11-17. All participants must be a Forkhorn member a child of a MDHA member. If you are not a member, a $5 fee is required.
Prizes will be awarded for high score in othe .22 (15 shot) target, 10 round trap, egg shooting and bow and arrow. One boy and one girl will win a prize for each contest. Everyone will go home with a prize. Seven lucky attendees will win a firearm. Entry forms are available at Weber's Wadena Hardware and Steve's Alignment.
Pre-registration is required by Sept. 26. All entrants must have a valid Firearms Safety certificate. Forms must be returned to MDHA, PO Box 488, Wadena, MN, 56482.