Fly fishing class slated for May 24, 31 and June 7

Want to learn the sport of fly fishing? Here is an introductory class designed to get you started. Fly fishing is a great way to fish not only trout, but big pike, small and large mouth bass and panfish. You will learn about selection and proper use of equipment and accessories, along with casting principles. Participants, ages 16 and older, will learn the basic principles of fly casting, reading water, fly selection, entomology, knot tying and rigging, equipment and where to fish locally and across the U.S. After this class, students will be all set to hit the water. This class welcomes those who have never fly-fished before and are looking to start or anyone looking to refine their skills. Students are welcome to bring their own equipment, but equipment can be provided as well. Upon completion of the class, participants will plan a fishing trip. This class meets three sessions. Class size is limited. The fee is $75. Class dates are Wednesdays, May 24, 31 and June 7, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.; Location: Otter Community Room, Kennedy Secondary School, 601 Randolph Avenue, Fergus Falls; Instructor: Doug Harthan, Guide Service.