The Wadena County Pheasants Forever Youth Day will be held May 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Knob Hill Sportsmen's Club. The event is for children ages 18 and under. Participants need a firearm certificate to shoot trap and 22. The day will include trap shoot, 22 shoot and archery shoot. A free meal will be provided. There will also be a drawing to be held for youth in attendance for a gun.