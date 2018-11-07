Your letters: Division and dissension
To the editor:
A lot of the outside world would like to see our beloved America crumble from within - there are inside forces working to obtain that goal.
There are liberals and liberals with lots of money who want division and dissension in America and there is definitely a lot of that.
Who do you think organized the huge caravan moving towards our border?
Who do you think organizes the protesting in America?
We had eight years of 'dictatorship' previously - hopefully Americans voted for America.
Elaine Byman
Wadena