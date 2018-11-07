Your Letters: Thanks from Humane Society

The Wadena County Humane Society expresses their sincere appreciation to all who attended our annual Fall Chili Feed. To those who promoted the event, donated monies or items for the silent auction, supplies, or purchased T-shirts, calendars and items of the auction, THANK YOU. The time and efforts shown by the volunteers and staff made this event most profitable. It is the support of this community that helps continue the daily operation of the shelter and care of animals awaiting adoption to forever homes.