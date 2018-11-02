Your letters: Voting continues at Maslowski
I live in Precinct 3 in the city of Wadena and for many years went to vote at the elementary school.
On August 14th, primary election day, we were directed to the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center to vote because of the construction project in the elementary school.
I've been told, this Nov. 6th voting will again be at the Maslowskis. There may be other precincts here too. See you at the polls.
Muriel M. Juers,
Wadena
Editor's note: All city of Wadena precincts will be voting at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center located at 17 5th St. SW, Wadena from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the general election. After good reviews from those that used the location during the primary election, planners decided to continue to use the center as the polling location.