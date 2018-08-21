Your letters: Overturn Roe vs Wade to stop natural disasters

Some people actually believe that a fetus is not a baby, not a person! What do humans create?

The Supreme Court did a great disservice to humankind in 1973 by legalizing abortion. Roe wanted an abortion and the Supreme Court obliged and rule abortion legal. Babies are an inconvenience to many humans so the abortion industry and Planned Parenthood's illegal trafficking in aborted babies' body parts make for a huge profit-making business. So of course those people don't want Roe vs. Wade overturned.

This has to be the year it is overturned. If that is not happening soon, our Congress needs to pass the 'Life at Conception Act' that declares unborn children persons as defined by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, entitled to legal protection.

Otherwise, those of use who are living will continue to perish by fires, floods, other natural disasters and humankind's disregard for life.

Elaine Byman,

Wadena