Your letters: A goodbye letter to my neighbors and friends

I'm saying goodbye to my neighbors and friends and family. Life is short. Don't waste it. The only thing you can take with you is your soul. All the houses and property and cars, you can't even take one dime with you. Heaven is beautiful. Hell is horrible and you can't get out. Your real life starts the day you die. Live for Jesus and live in love.

"If you do something wrong, forgive yourself." (Isaak — age 9).

"Love one another." (Grace — age 12).

"Bless those who pick on you." (Tristan — age 14).

Pray for those who hate you. The day comes too soon when we will leave this world and you must be ready because you never know when you will go. I hope to see you all in heaven someday. So be thankful and forgive one another and love God and know Jesus loves you.

Now I'm going home to Heaven to start my life.

Jim Richter

Formerly of Wadena

(This letter was written at the request of Jim Richter, on his hospital bed in St. Cloud on July 8, 2018. He asked several of his great-grandchildren who were there to help him. It was submitted by Jim's daughter Marjorie Richter Cole of Annandale. Jim passed away on July 19 at 89 years of age).