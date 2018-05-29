Letter: Veterans Concert Band finds success in Wadena

for the RRVVCB, and we are so grateful to everyone there for the wonderful reception!

This concert event started out in 2017 after Marge and Harry Harrison heard us perform in

neighboring Perham, and insisted the band play in Wadena in 2018. Thus began a lot of planning and hard work, with the Harrisons leading the charge; the band is so appreciative of their enthusiasm and efforts to make this concert event happen!

The RRVVCB is a non-profit, all-volunteer group of musicians. Our concerts are always free and

open to the public. Thus, these concert events are only possible through the generosity of great

sponsors, and there were 23 Wadena businesses that were recognized for their generous support!

Additionally, there was an outpouring of support from the audience too, all of which contributed

tremendously to making our travels to Wadena possible. The entire concert can be watched on YouTube under the band's name; we invite everyone to enjoy it.

There were two special groups that helped with the concert program which the band would also

like to recognize. BSA Troop 54 provided host services to those attending the concert,

welcoming everyone, handing out programs, and assisting people that evening. Additionally, the

VFW Post 3922 under the command of John Rubishke, provided an impressive color guard that

played a beautiful role in our concert program.

Thank you again Wadena for bringing us to your community with such a grand welcome!

Perry Kleven, Pres. Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band