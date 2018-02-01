Letter: greatest destroyer of love is abortion
We are approaching the infamous anniversary of Roe vs. Wade decision of the Supreme Court in 1973. I will spare the reader any statistics because a person can Google them and see the truth. I would like to repeat what Mother Theresa said in 1994 in front of 3,000 people at a national prayer breakfast.
"If we can accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell others not to kill one another? Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use any violence to get what they want. That is why the greatest destroyer of love and peace is abortion. God bless you."
Robert Roggenkamp,
Bluffton