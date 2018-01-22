Your letters - Jan. 18 edition
Bert Jeffery will be missed
A week ago Bert Jeffery came by and asked me to submit a tribute he'd written about friend Gary Davis to the Wadena Pioneer Journal. The message was written on whiteboards which Bert used to communicate since his tracheotomy in November.
Over the years cancer had invaded much of Bert's body. It had most recently taken his ability to speak, and on Tuesday, Jan. 9, it took his life. But this insidious disease never took Bert's heart. For that exact and infinite reason, his many friends are going to miss this good hearted man.
Di Schiller Anderson,
Wadena and Tucson