Your letters - Dec. 28 edition

If only the last couple generations could of seen Wadena when a BOOMING town and still had many places of business. Times and things change.

We have to remember what destroys a home, city, county, school and friendship and not let it get in the way of our part helping our town prosper and love for one another. Thanks Mr. Hostad for your positive thoughts. Wadena is a friendly place. Check the smiles when waited upon. If don't find one - give them one of yours.

Maxine Erickson,

Wadena