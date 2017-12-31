Your letters - Dec. 28 edition
Hostad has the right idea
Thomas Hostad has had very uplifting posts to the editor columns, speaking about how Wadena will be different, how Wadena can be great again and the joys in the fall season. Yes, it depends on each of us to have a great city and county.
If only the last couple generations could of seen Wadena when a BOOMING town and still had many places of business. Times and things change.
We have to remember what destroys a home, city, county, school and friendship and not let it get in the way of our part helping our town prosper and love for one another. Thanks Mr. Hostad for your positive thoughts. Wadena is a friendly place. Check the smiles when waited upon. If don't find one - give them one of yours.
Maxine Erickson,
Wadena