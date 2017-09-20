Your letters - Sept. 14 edition

Wadena had four new farm tractor dealers and even new car dealers. It was the shopping mecca for forty miles around. Wadena wants to be there again.

Wadena has a lot to cheered on to a big future again. No more welfare for able-bodied people. Everyone has to go to work again.

Now is the time to treat customers like customers. Now is the time to get big name stores and local ma and pa stores back. We had JC Penney, Sears, Montgomery Wards, Pamida, Super Vau, Red Owl, Coast to Coast, our own hardware store and several other stores.

Wadena will grow up into something bigger and better, just like children who grow up into adults.

Thomas Hostad,

Wadena

Volunteering has many benefits

According the Corporation for National and Community Service, a national study has shown that volunteers who are 50 and older live longer than same age non-volunteers. Another recent study of Americans over age 60 found that those who volunteer reported lower disability levels and higher levels of well-being compared to those who do not volunteer. Volunteering may be particularly helpful for older Americans undergoing a life stress (i.e. moving, death of a spouse) or for those who are at risk for being isolated. One study found that bereaved individuals who engaged in volunteering activities to help others experienced a shorter course of depression than those who did not volunteer.

There is evidence that the health benefits of volunteering are due to increased physical, social and mental activity that are a result of volunteering. In addition, there is evidence that the health benefits of volunteering are strongest among rural retirees, and those who do not drive or are limited drivers. The research findings are that volunteers not only help their community but also experience better health in their later years, enjoying greater levels of well-being, lower rates of depression, increased levels of strength and energy. This all leads us to believe that life really does begin at 50 or 60.

So, if you are in or are approaching your Golden Years, what are you waiting for? Simply make a phone call to your local school or city agency and see what opportunities are waiting for you!

Jon Knopik, Area Supervisor,

Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program