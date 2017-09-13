Your letters - Sept. 7 edition

Come join Wadena for a real Madhatters show.

BNSF railway has an East-West mainline through Wadena. Wadena wants new businesses to settle in the city.

Wadena wants to grow up. It has the Depot and the bandstand that the northern Pacific built in 1915. Even Amtrak goes through Wadena.

Wadena has big and small farms growing crops and cattle for meat and milk.

Thomas Hostad,

Wadena