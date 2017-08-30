Your letters - Aug. 24 edition

If they would have finished it back in the 1980s, it would have helped the BNSF railway with traffic management.

Everyone else got what they wanted including Staples with an overpass over Highway 10 and BNSF railway.

Thomas Hostad,

Wadena

Football players exercising First Amendment right

As a veteran and a 45 year American Legion member I felt compelled to speak out about my first amendment rights. I spent 12 years reciting the Pledge of Allegiance every morning at school and stood quietly on the football field as they played the National Anthem. I spent eight years standing at attention and saluting our flag while in the service of our great country because I was taught at home and in school to love this great country. These NFL football players got four years of college paid for by the taxpayers in most cases, then received million dollar contracts from the owners to play football. They have a first amendment right to protest. I am OK with that. I have also a right to protest and will do so by the only way available to me. I will not attend and will not watch any NFL football games or allow them on any TV in my home. Those of you read this letter have a first amendment right. It's up to how you use it.

John Finnegan,

Wadena