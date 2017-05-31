Your letters - May 25 edition

As of May 15, Dr. Seth Dokken of the Staples Eye Clinic has taken over the Staples location. I am pleased that you have the opportunity to have him as your optometrist and am glad to have left my patients in his capable hands.

I want to thank each and every patient of Midwest Family Eye Center for the opportunity to serve you and appreciate your confidence in care. I have greatly valued our relationship and thank you for your loyalty and friendship over the years.

Best wishes for your future health and vision.

Dr. Jackie McCall,

Midwest Family Eye Center

Heartland Hospice volunteers needed

Heartland Hospice is looking for caring and dedicated people with an interest in serving terminally ill patients and their families in Wadena and the outlying communities. Volunteers provide services such as friendly visiting, pet visits, musical enrichment, art enrichment, veteran to veteran visits and clerical services. Volunteer classes are available to fit each person's schedule.

Please call Keshia Kettler at Heartland Hospice at (218) 829-1252 for further information.

Keshia Kettler,

Heartland Hospice Volunteer Coordinator