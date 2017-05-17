Your letters - May 11 edition
Thank you for supporting the Wadena County Humane Society
The Wadena County Humane Society wishes to thank everyone who participated at our annual spaghetti feed fundraiser held to benefit animals awaiting adoption to forever homes. We are most grateful to those who attended, volunteered, contributed items for the silent auction and dinner, posted flyers at their businesses, advertised and helped in some way to make this event very successful.
A special thank you to the students along with their teachers who participated in the poster contest commemorating "Be Kind to Animals" week. Thank you all for your support of the shelter.
Wadena County Humane Society Board