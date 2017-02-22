Letter: Don't disparage hard-working, productive Americans

This republican view represents a very dark view of liberals and liberalism. It pictures liberals as lazy, incompetent and incapable of supporting themselves.

Consider the following data from the Brookings Institute. It relates production of the American gross domestic product (GDP) from 2015 to the counties that voted for Clinton and Trump in the 2016 election.

Hillary Clinton won 472 counties with 64 percent of the aggregate share of the GDP. Donald Trump won 2,584 counties with 36 percent of the aggregate share of the GDP.

Note that the liberal portion of America that voted for Hillary Clinton produced 64 percent of the Gross Domestic Product in 2015. This indicates that liberals and liberal ideas are producing a large portion of America's economic might. Due to all of this economic activity in liberal America, liberals are paying a lot of taxes. These taxes support the American military, the veterans, the police, social security, medicare, Medicaid and on and on.

Please, quit disparaging hard-working, productive Americans.

Robert Peterson

Henning