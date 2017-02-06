Your letters - Feb. 2 edition
Spearing law changed, where's the outrage?
There are some who are quite critical of some of President Trump's decisions on the national level. How about a decision that was made by our legislators on the State of Minnesota level?
For several years those who were 65 years of age or older were given the benefit of winter ice house spearing without the purchase of a spearing license. That has recently been changed to 90 years of ago or older. Will they now require "with consent of the parents?"
Victor Kern,
Wadena