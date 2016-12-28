Your letters - Dec. 22 edition

Jerry Miller,

Sebeka

Hospice workers offer comfort and peace

Every year, according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, nearly 1.6 million people living with a life-limiting illness receive care from hospice and palliative care providers in this country. These highly trained professionals ensure that patients and families find dignity, respect and love during a most difficult journey.

This type of care does not happen by accident - at Hospice of the Red River Valley, our professionals, including registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, chaplains, licensed social workers, bereavement specialists, nurse practitioners and medical director, are true experts.

At Hospice of the Red River Valley, hospice and palliative care is our specialty - it's all we do (as opposed to also providing home care or another service). Our staff members are truly experts in end-of-life care. Most of us want the best when we have a serious ailment (the best oncologist, the best eye surgeon, etc.). We are the region's leading expert in end-of-life care and education.

Our staff provides the highest level of quality medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that families need most when facing the end of life. Through this specialized quality care, we see many patients and their families experience more meaningful moments together. Hospice helps them focus on living despite a terminal diagnoses.

As hospice providers, we receive many gifts from those we care for too - we are able to witness the love of families and friends as they come together to care for one of their own in need. We are taught valuable lessons in faith, dignity, compassion, care and love. As care providers, our lives are changed and touched by those families we serve in hospice care.

I am proud of the way we care for others. I am proud of the compassion we demonstrate, and comfort and peace we offer. I am proud to be a part of Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Tracee Capron, executive director,

Hospice of the Red River Valley