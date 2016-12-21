Your letters - Dec. 15 edition

It's time to thank them for their dreams and efforts on behalf of our little community of Wadena. Those were heady and optimistic days when they partnered to create the Emporium. And, major good came from it for retail in this community. Even more wonderful was the Bistro. It was transformational, a delight, and a truly special place for a fine meal and interesting company.

Therefore, thank you for taking-on such a huge chore as the reuse of our largest downtown building and for sticking with that work so long. You made ongoing innovative attempts at stimulating the arts and at utilizing your building space creatively. The community response sometimes let you down, but all that effort did not pass unnoticed. Some of us realize how much you gave of your time and your energy hoping to electrify our little city.

Thanks for the Bernauer Building, the small business incubator, the performances, the Bistro, the bookstore, the craft store, the visiting nationals, the card games, the discussions, the contests, the classes, the innovation and the hopes. And, thank you for dreaming so hard on our behalf.

Kent Scheer,

Wadena