Your letters - Nov. 17 edition
Enjoy the stolen Trump signs
It seems to be some want to be Republicans out there. Either that or someone is wall papering their house with Trump signs. The person or persons that stole four Trump signs from the corner of County road 9 and 23, if you go to the Republican office in Wadena you should be able to get more for your collection. So hang those signs where you can see them every day and enjoy them!
Roger Bahls,
Verndale
Let's get creative with revitalizing town
The PJ article on updating our library contained welcome news that the council and advisors want to keep the new Wadena library centrally located in our city. Since the recommendation is for a much larger building in a convenient location it could be our time to get innovative. We have this unique opportunity to do double-duty by expanding our library and saving our main street.
There are empty and underused buildings in the heart of our business district which leave our community looking anemic and downcast to outsiders. Lets check into acquiring an existing main street building or lot and reviving it while creating a major hook to draw increased activity and energy into the core of our city. This kind of revitalization policy has already been overwhelmingly successful in Fargo, N.D. That community has completely transformed and reenergized its city core by reusing and revitalizing existing downtown buildings for higher functions such as education and hospitality.
We were once advised that Wadena is one of the last remaining classic "mainstreet communities." This is foremost among the attributes Wadena retains to give it a degree of appeal. By thinking out-of-the-box with a new library's location and design we could vastly strengthen our community and its image.
Kent Scheer,
Wadena