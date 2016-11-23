Your letters - Nov. 17 edition

Roger Bahls,

Verndale

Let's get creative with revitalizing town

The PJ article on updating our library contained welcome news that the council and advisors want to keep the new Wadena library centrally located in our city. Since the recommendation is for a much larger building in a convenient location it could be our time to get innovative. We have this unique opportunity to do double-duty by expanding our library and saving our main street.

There are empty and underused buildings in the heart of our business district which leave our community looking anemic and downcast to outsiders. Lets check into acquiring an existing main street building or lot and reviving it while creating a major hook to draw increased activity and energy into the core of our city. This kind of revitalization policy has already been overwhelmingly successful in Fargo, N.D. That community has completely transformed and reenergized its city core by reusing and revitalizing existing downtown buildings for higher functions such as education and hospitality.

We were once advised that Wadena is one of the last remaining classic "mainstreet communities." This is foremost among the attributes Wadena retains to give it a degree of appeal. By thinking out-of-the-box with a new library's location and design we could vastly strengthen our community and its image.

Kent Scheer,

Wadena