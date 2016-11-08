Your letters - Nov. 3 edition
This election, vote for life
As Americans prepare to go to the polls on Nov. 8, we should remember that most major religions respect life. I have seen the erosion of our freedoms and our morals decline steadily over the course of my lifetime. This will continue to be the case even further if we continue to elect politicians who do not have a firm respect for life from conception to natural death. This is not about women, their doctors, men or politicians. This is about humanity and the effect of disrespect for life on every level. If we pack the courts with judges who do not have a healthy respect for life, we will probably have federally mandated assisted suicide in every state in four years. As our nation continues its moral decline our civilization could easily go the way of the great Greek and Roman civilizations. I urge you to think, pray, and vote.
Robert Roggenkamp,
Bluffton
Taxpayer dollars not being spent wisely
I recently drove by the Wadena Airport and believe me it spoiled my day. I realize Wadena wanted to build a new fence but it was so stupid and such a waste of taxpayer's money that I thought it would never happen. How much do the taxpayers owe a few people that can afford an airplane? Does Wadena City and Wadena County know we're 20 plus trillion in debt? This area takes much more out of society than we put in.
Now there is talk of a new library. Wadena has a very nice library. What they do need is new librarians. The last time I was there I was not treated well.
Maybe Wadena should try and fix its own problems before they ask others to foot the bill for more silly ideas. Fix the school so a couple hundred children don't go somewhere else. Fix Highway 10, which should have been put in north of town 40 years ago. How do you think those taxpayers feel when they are stopped near Bluffton for the stop light in Wadena?
You can't force people to use Wadena, you have to make Wadena more attractive for people to use. In other words, you can't buy greatness with other people's money, you have to fix it yourself.
Tommy Stiles,
Henning
ObamaCare violates religious freedom
We are accountable to God and our country - not to ObamaCare, not to Obama's Department of Justice, not to Obama's IRS.
If America is to get back on track we need a president who respects life - who will protect our pre-born children - otherwise, nothing else will really matter.
Elaine Byman,
Wadena