Your letters - Nov. 3 edition

Robert Roggenkamp,

Bluffton

Taxpayer dollars not being spent wisely

I recently drove by the Wadena Airport and believe me it spoiled my day. I realize Wadena wanted to build a new fence but it was so stupid and such a waste of taxpayer's money that I thought it would never happen. How much do the taxpayers owe a few people that can afford an airplane? Does Wadena City and Wadena County know we're 20 plus trillion in debt? This area takes much more out of society than we put in.

Now there is talk of a new library. Wadena has a very nice library. What they do need is new librarians. The last time I was there I was not treated well.

Maybe Wadena should try and fix its own problems before they ask others to foot the bill for more silly ideas. Fix the school so a couple hundred children don't go somewhere else. Fix Highway 10, which should have been put in north of town 40 years ago. How do you think those taxpayers feel when they are stopped near Bluffton for the stop light in Wadena?

You can't force people to use Wadena, you have to make Wadena more attractive for people to use. In other words, you can't buy greatness with other people's money, you have to fix it yourself.

Tommy Stiles,

Henning

ObamaCare violates religious freedom

We are accountable to God and our country - not to ObamaCare, not to Obama's Department of Justice, not to Obama's IRS.

If America is to get back on track we need a president who respects life - who will protect our pre-born children - otherwise, nothing else will really matter.

Elaine Byman,

Wadena