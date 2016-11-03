Your letters - Oct. 27 edition

Maxine Erickson,

Wadena

Nolan is respected leader

Being recognized as one of the Top 10 congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., while serving in the minority, is no small accomplishment. This acknowledgement was recently bestowed on our 8th District Congressman, Rick Nolan. He has been able to get many pieces of legislation signed into law that have significantly benefited our area which is no small feat when being in the minority. These successes and honors are not easily earned.

To receive these accolades and get legislation passed, a legislator must demonstrate certain criteria. They must be respected and trusted by their colleagues. They must work across the aisle in a bipartisan manner. They must be seen as someone who is knowledgeable and understands the issue at hand. They must have the experience needed to work within the process in order to bring their results to fruition. Nolan has continually demonstrated these characteristics. Vote for Nolan as our Congressman.

John Ward,

Baxter

Vote your conscience Nov. 8

This is in regards to the all-important presidential election this year. We're suggesting that you get a copy of the Republican and Democratic platforms. You will find there are huge differences - one of which is abortion on demand. It's sad to realize that the most dangerous place for these babies now is in the womb with 60 million that have already been killed. God will not look the other way like a lot of us have. Our country has been degraded morally. Corruption is everywhere.

Do some research and find out for yourself about all the people they're bringing here and how much we're paying for their support. Our descendants came here, worked hard and didn't receive help. Thank goodness for the ones that came here legally to work.

I cannot in good conscience vote for Hillary and everything she stands for. I will vote for Donald Trump and heard from more than one source that he is a believer in Jesus Christ and has as his advisory committee many pastors that are praying for him daily. When he repented from his sins, God forgave and then throws them into the sea of forgetfulness like He promised - just like He does for you and me. It's us humans that hang onto sin. Sometimes we can't even forgive ourselves. Remember Jesus' words: "If there's any among you without sin, cast the first stone."

Vote your conscience.

Don and Nellie Jo Lillquist

Wadena

Questioning the need for constitutional amendment

Did you know we have a Minnesota State Constitutional Amendment on the ballot?

It is, "Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to remove state lawmaker's power to set their own salaries, and instead establish an independent, citizens-only council to prescribe salaries for lawmakers?"

This sounds like a good idea. However, how do you get on this committee? The Governor and State Supreme Court Chief Justice each appoint one person from each of the eight Congressional Districts. Half of the members appointed by the Governor and Chief Justice have to be from each of the two major political parties. The people or their spouse can't be current or former legislative members, lobbyists, judges, or State Statutory Officer.

This all seems good but is it? This is another committee or council, accountable to no one, spending your tax dollars. Dare we believe the committee will do the work for the betterment of Minnesota? What about the people who are not part of either of the two major political parties? Wait, do the members have to consider the budget impact of their decisions? Why a Constitutional Amendment?

Patricia Seifert

Grey Eagle