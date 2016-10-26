Search
    Your letters - Oct. 20 edition

    Oct. 20

    Voters have four choices in election

    The people in the United States have four choices in this election.

    Vote for Hillary Clinton and face 40 years of a liberal Supreme Court. A court like the one who gave you Roe vs. Wade. A court who will not follow the Construction of the United States. A Court that will push for gun control.

    Vote for Donald Trump who promises he will give us a Conservative Supreme Court and the possibility the we may have 40 years of a Conservative Supreme Court.

    Vote for Gary Johnson or don't vote at all. Which may give us 40 years of a Liberal Supreme Court. Remember if you do this, you own what happens starting the day after the election.

    John Finnegan,

    Wadena

