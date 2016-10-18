Your letters - Oct. 13 edition

Our God is a God of covenants and the Bible is a book of covenants. A covenant is simply an agreement or promise. If I shake your hand and promise to visit you next week, I have made a covenant. When I purchase items with my credit card, there is a covenant involved. The bank that issued the card agrees to pay the retailer for my goods and I agree to pay the bank at some future date. When you get married, you enter into a very serious covenant.

Covenant-breakers are the opposite of promise-keepers. The Bible has nothing good to say about covenant-breakers. Covenant-breaking is worse than lying.

When you marry a wife and subsequently dump her for someone younger and sexier, you become a covenant-breaker (see Malachi chapter three). When you do it twice, you are a two-time covenant-breaker. When you are a billionaire and allow a company that you own to go bankrupt in order to avoid paying your creditors, you become a covenant-breaker. When you do it half a dozen times, you are a six-time covenant-breaker.

By cozying up to some of our religious leaders, Trump would have us believe that he shares our values. The evidence suggests otherwise.

Jerry Miller,

Sebeka

Trump will protect life

Hillary Clinton voted in favor of partial-birth abortions, she supports dismemberment abortions and she even supports abortions after 20 weeks when the baby can feel pain. Even worse, Clinton has pledged to appoint only Supreme Court justices who will keep abortion on demand the law of the land. She wants to guarantee abortion for generations to come. And as President, she would have the power to do just that.

In contrast, Donald Trump has pledged to appoint only pro-life justices. Trump opposes using your tax dollars to pay for abortions and supports the hyde Amendment. He opposes funding organizations that perform abortions. He supports laws to protect babies.

Someone asked me if I would have voted for King David or Moses if they were running. With the smear tactics in today's campaign I probably wouldn't have voted for either. I am not saying that Trump is a David or Moses but that I will vote for life and I think God would support that.

"Speak up for those that have no choice, for the justice of all who are appointed to destruction," Proverbs 31:8.

Vickie Nelson,

Wadena