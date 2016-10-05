Search
    Your letters - Sept. 29 edition

    Today at 12:08 a.m.

    Trump shouldn't talk about Clinton's health

    Mr. Trump would be wise to say nothing about Mrs. Clinton's health problems. In this God Help Us election year one might be tempted to vote for the candidate with the shortest life expectancy.

    Jerry Miller,

    Sebeka

    Personal ad inappropriate for local paper

    I am very displeased with the "Miley" advertisement in the personal section. Advertisements of this sort can draw others of like nature. This is not what I want to see in my local newspaper and if it continues I will withdraw my subscription.

    Vickie Nelson,

    Wadena

