Letters to the editor - Sept. 22 edition

The other day we brought our farm machinery home from the field. It was a distance of nine miles. There are three fairly steep hills with double no passing lines on all of them. On the first trip home, we had the tractor and baler and the pickup and discbine. We had a motorcycle, two cars and two pickups pass us all in the no passing area and going up the hill.

On our second trip with the tractor and rake and the pickup, we had a motorcycle, a car, two pickups and, believe it or not, two semis passed us, all again on the double no passing zones. Also, when we were about 100 feet from an intersection, we both had our signal lights on to turn left. A pickup came from behind us and pulled into the other lane, which again had double no passing lines, pulled up to the stop sign and sped across the highway. This was only a two lane road to start with, so he should not even have been in that lane.

Finally, when we got almost to our driveway, both of us had signal lights on to turn left into the driveway, someone tried to pass us with a pickup and trailer when already starting to turn into the driveway.

Come on people, will an extra minute kill you or are you really in that big a hurry? I always thought that when you had the yellow lines you weren't supposed to pass but maybe that has changed. Sure seemed like it the other day. How will you feel someday if you are doing this and hit someone coming from the other direction? You will either have to hit them or the one you are passing or take the ditch. Either way, someone is probably going to get hit or killed from your reckless Actions.

Both times a car had to slow down to let one of you get through. Our neighbor was just leaving on our first trip home and she had the decency to stay behind us, so thank you for doing that.

Please slow down, the live you save may be your own someday.

Art Allee

Verndale

Congressman Nolan understands critical needs of citizens

I've always supported our Congressman Rick Nolan because he understands the daily struggles everyday people go through. He's one of us, and he understands how critical Social Security and Medicare are to seniors.

Rick Nolan has been a fighter for protecting our earned benefits. We've been paying into them since the first day we started working. He's been a strong supporter of giving seniors the increases they need to survive.

Rick Nolan is endorsed by the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, because he fights for seniors, and knows we can't gamble away hard-earned benefits on Wall Street.

Stewart Mills III has never had to work or depend on a Social Security check. Mr. Mills has said all options are on the table when it comes privatizing Social Security. We can't seem to trust Wall Street with anything else, why would we trust them with our earned benefits?

Ginger Pendo

Aitkin