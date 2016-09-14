Your letters - Sept. 8 edition

As long-time residents of Wadena (34 years), we always took pride in our community, our schools and the residents.

In the past year that sense of pride has grown. Last August a Minneapolis Star contributor took a drive up Highway 10, stopping in towns along the way. He had good things to say about Wadena and included pictures.

December 2015 saw Wadena's response to the removal of the Nativity scene from Burlington Northern Park. It was phenomenal! When I shared the articles and the pictures from the PJ with our friends in Alabama, they were all impressed.

During the summer, our very grateful granddaughter was the recipient of two random acts of kindness. More reason to be proud of Wadena and its residents.

Sue Soroko,

Gulf Shores, Ala.

Many Syrians could be terrorists

10,000 Syrians entered the United States this year. Of this amount how many were Christians? According to Fox News only 52 were Christians. 9,945 were Muslims. This is a Christian country. Does that seem fair to you. Of those 9,945 how many could be a terrorist. I don't know. I doubt if anyone in our government knows. But it could be at least one percent or 945 people. Makes you feel safe doesn't it. One of the people who is running for president wants to bring in 250,000 Muslims in the next four years. Is this what you want? You have a chance to make that decision in November. Make sure you vote.

John Finnegan,

Wadena