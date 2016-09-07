Your letters - Sept. 1 edition

Now that I am not a congressional candidate I can write a letter to the editor. Yes, while I was a candidate for the US House of Representatives, dozens of papers in our district refused to write about the race or allow my own letters to the editor, stating various policies. In the end, this created a vacuum of knowledge about the Aug. 9 primary and your choices so that your voice could be heard.

In my book Wide Open Curtains and other communications, I have been known to tell you how things really are. Even when I am at first mistaken, I am not afraid to tell you the truth. When over 16,000 unsolicited votes were tallied for an unopposed DFL incumbent in a primary while GOP candidates garnered a total of 2,000 votes less, add in a continued lack of news on the GOP winner, I conceded this district is as the DFL said it was: "safely Democratic."

How ironic reporter Don Davis should mention me in the Wadena Pioneer Journal as a complainer when the context of my statements was to show how proud I was of losing at 41 percent despite the challenges we faced against an endorsed candidate.

As far as I know, Davis reported once about my opponent and I - and it was after the primary was over. I am thankful for at least a story on the race, Davis. Not complaining... just telling it like it is.

Most we talked to had not heard about the primary and said they never saw it in the news. That is a disservice to the voters, not me.

In the future, you can count on me to continue telling the truth, confront those who have their own agendas, expose wrongdoing and fight for your voices to be heard and I do it with tenacious courage and joy! We need this in DC. Perhaps Davis will have another chance to report about me or my primary opponent in another election and hopefully there is more coverage than a post election analysis on losers.

Amanda Hinson,

Long Prairie

No compromise led to no funding

In the Aug. 25 Pioneer Journal opinion page was an editorial from a past Fargo Forum edition. It tried to tell us why Minnesota didn't get 500 million in tax cuts nor a billion in public works which would have included work in Moorhead on a railroad. The article said this had broad bipartisan support.

Throughout the article it used words like feuding, dysfunction, failure to agree, gridlock, frozen, slow-motion feud, no compromise, deadlocked and polarization and concluded with, "the Republicans refused to go along with it."

Another part of the article said Gov. Dayton wouldn't call for a special session to deal with this unless there was agreement to build a light rail in the Twin Cities.

There was no compromise in this demand, so the part that had bipartisan support also died. S are you sad we don't have to pay for the light rail?

Muriel Juers,

Wadena