Your letters - Aug. 25 edition

I thoroughly stand with John Finnegan's letter in a past paper. Both sides have to wake up and think about what is happening now and what will happen down the road. They have caused people to want them out of office come election time as they have not stood against evil pronounced upon the people.

We all need to write to our people voted into office and not let them slide through doing against us. We are the employers and they are the servants to the people. Ever notice, give, give, to get the message to those we have voted in to do the right thing. If they want to serve they must follow the Constitution and Bill of Rights, best in the world, if not, they shouldn't be accepted as candidates. It should be in the desk and pocket of everyone in office so they can check it and not try and change it. Some want the Constitution out as it holds them back from harm against us. God knows the future and most came from the Bible, so never gets outdated.

Being liable for those they bring in, is where it must lie, as people have said no. Not out of hate, but out of knowledge of why they are brought in and why they don't want to assimilate. I have known, worked with true refugees and a true refugee is thankful, learns the language and is not demanding. They were God fearing (and thankful to him too), loving people.

Maxine Erickson,

Wadena