In the dark over life insurance? Here's help

A slew of questions arise: Did the loved one have life insurance? How many policies? With which companies? How can I contact them? What about annuities? Who are the beneficiaries?

Fortunately, there is now a more convenient way for families to find lost life insurance policies or annuity contracts that belonged to a deceased family member.

Last week, the Minnesota Commerce Department announced a free new online service, "Life Insurance Policy Locator," that allows individuals who believe they are beneficiaries, executors or legal representatives of a deceased person to submit a search request for life insurance policies and annuities. Developed by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the service is encrypted and secured for confidentiality.

"Many people don't know where to begin when searching for a lost life insurance policy or annuity," said Mike Rothman, commissioner of the commerce department, which regulates the insurance industry in the state. "This new tool streamlines and simplifies the process to connect people with the benefits owed to them."

Participating insurers will compare a submitted request with available policyholder information. When there is a match, an insurance company will directly contact the beneficiaries or their authorized representatives. It can take up to 90 business days for a response; there will be a response only if a company finds relevant information.

Access to the online service is available through the NAIC at locator.naic.org or through the Commerce Department website at mn.gov/commerce.

One would think that insurance companies would automatically notify beneficiaries when a policyholder dies, but that isn't always the case. The commerce department has investigated companies that have failed to pay life insurance and annuity benefits owed. In the last five years, the department has reached settlements with nine major life insurers to reform their claims and payment practices.

As a result, at least $143 million in claims owed on Minnesota policies have been paid directly to beneficiaries. An additional $31 million owed to beneficiaries who could not be located has been transferred to unclaimed property programs in Minnesota and other states, which hold the funds in trust until claimed by the rightful owners or their heirs.

These nine insurance companies have also made a total of $12.6 million in settlement payments to the state of Minnesota. Investigations of additional insurance companies are ongoing.

"I urge Minnesotans to make sure their life insurance companies have up-to-date contact information for themselves as well as their beneficiaries," said Rothman. "Many people are never told they are named as beneficiaries in life insurance policies, so they often have no idea an insurance payment is owed to them."