Baby's love of Tupperware keeps dad on the run

She loves that drawer so much, it makes me wish I had Tupperware to play with as a kid. I wouldn't have needed toys. My parents could have thrown some lids and sandwich containers at me and I would've been good to go.

Sloan likes Tupperware so much, that on a recent "Daddy Daycare" day—or what I refer to as, "Don't-Let-Your-Daughter-Get-Seriously-Hurt-When-Mommy's-Not-Home" day—I had taken my eyes off her for just a couple seconds when she started crying.

I turned to find her face down in the Tupperware drawer after she had somehow crawled in. I knew enough to hold her like I always do when my rookie parenting skills lead to a bump or bruise, and she quickly recovered.

So I set her down, and she immediately raced for the Tupperware drawer again. This scenario repeats itself over and over again when we are home alone together, until Mommy gets home and bails me out.

Is there some secret ingredient in Tupperware that draws kids to it? Is there some sort of magical kid magnet that reels them in? Do Tupperware ads air during PBS kids shows that I haven't noticed? Is this a conspiracy to get kids hooked on Tupperware at a young age?

Sloan must've inherited this apparently instinctual love of Tupperware from her mom. I prefer the disposable kind of container, even though I fully realize the cheaper Tupperware-like options aren't meant to be disposable. But when you have a history of leaving used Glad containers on your desk for a few days at a time like I do, it's easier to just toss them at that point than deal with the embarrassment of bringing those crusty containers home.

The best defense for the Tupperware-drawer circus, I've found, is a good offense. To keep Sloan out of the drawer, I feed her. She's a prolific eater and eating is probably the one thing she loves as much as Tupperware. She gets that from me.

Plus, when she's eating, she can't run around and hit her head on things or fall into drawers. And, if I feed her using a Tupperware dish, it's a double dose of fun.

But when mealtime is over and she's washed up, she heads straight back to that Tupperware drawer.

Sloan's constant movement is nerve-wracking for this inexperienced dad. All I can hope for on those occasional daddy daycare days is that mom returns home before I have a heart attack.