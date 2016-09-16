Are you prepared for a new school year?

Changes are in the air — the arrival of autumn, shorter days, the football season and a new school year.

That means motorists need to pay more attention to school buses and young children and teens who are returning to school. Every school year, there are reports in the police blotter about drivers who fail to stop behind school buses that have their stop sign arms extended. In a selfish effort to try and save a few seconds, the drivers try to weave around the bus before the children exit.

Preventing school-related crashes doesn't rest solely on the shoulders of drivers. Parents and children have a big role to play as well.

The Minnesota Safety Council and Safe Kids Minnesota urge parents to review how their children are getting to school and prepare them to do it safely.

"Traffic injuries are a leading cause of injury and death among young children and teens," said Erin Petersen, coordinator of Safe Kids Minnesota. "Parents and caregivers have an important role to play in checking routes to school and reviewing safe choices with kids."

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, fatal crashes are most likely to occur during morning and afternoon rush hour periods, 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. About a third of pedestrian crashes and 70 percent of school bus crashes also occur during this time, with a third of weekday bicycle crashes happening during afternoon rush hours.

Among teen drivers, crashes on the way to and from school are common, according to safety leaders.

"Most traffic injuries to our kids can be prevented, "said Paul Aasen, president of the Minnesota Safety Council. "A small investment of time can make all the difference for you and your family."

For a safer trip to and from school, the Minnesota Safety Council and Safe Kids Minnesota recommend:

• If walking, choose the safest route to school, walk it with children and review basic rules about crossing streets.

• When driving, be sure kids are buckled up properly and check with the school about designated drop-off areas.

• Teach children to be alert to traffic when getting on and off the school bus and to make eye contact with the driver before crossing in front of the bus.

• For bikers, check that helmets and bikes are a good fit, assess and strengthen biking skills, plan the route, and practice riding it.

• For teen drivers, reinforce driving practice, buckling up and limits on number of passengers.

• The two organizations also remind drivers to be extra alert near schools, school buses and bus stops.

Nationwide, an average of 17 pedestrians are killed in school bus-related fatalities — two thirds involve the school bus itself and the rest are caused by motorists who illegally pass a stopped bus, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

That's 17 deaths too many.