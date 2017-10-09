Can antique vehicles be sold without a VIN?

Answer: A vehicle does not need a new style public VIN in order to be sold. It can be sold with its original serial number.

A vehicle must have its original identification from when it was manufactured. If it is missing, it must receive an assigned VIN (blue VIN) from the state of Minnesota for it to be registered and titled. For more information, contact the Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) division. dvs.motor.vehicles@state.mn.us

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).