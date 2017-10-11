The department recently sent letters explaining how to claim the credit to over 1,500 service members who may qualify. Service members have already claimed more than $1 million in refunds for the 2013 credit, with an average refund of $620.

"Military service members earned this credit while sacrificing for our country. The department wants to make sure they have the information they need to claim this 2013 credit before it expires in October," said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly.

To qualify for the credit, service members must meet all of the following requirements:

• Served in a combat zone or qualified hazardous-duty area anytime on or after Jan. 1, 2013

• Been a Minnesota resident during the time of service

• Received combat pay which is exempt from federal and Minnesota income tax

To receive the credit, service members must send the following documents:

• Form M99, Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone

• Corresponding Form DD-214 for each period of qualifying service

If still on active duty, attach Leave and Earnings statements for each month of qualifying service. Applications must be postmarked by Oct. 16,.

For more information on the military tax credit and to fill out the form, visit our website at www.revenue.state.mn.us. Tax credits for service in a combat zone are also available for 2014, 2015 and 2016. For more information, visit the Members of the Military page on our website and sign up for email updates on military credits, application deadlines, and tax law changes. For information on combat zone locations that qualify for the tax credit, visit the IRS website at www.irs.gov.

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list. [Source Ryan Brown State of MN 09/19/2017]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.