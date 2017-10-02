How late can you drive with a farm permit?
Question: If you are 15 years old and have a farm permit to drive a farm truck, how late at night can you drive?
Answer: A 15-year-old may qualify for a restricted farm work license after completing a driver education course and passing a road test. A restricted farm work license allows a young person to drive alone only to perform farm work for his or her parent during daylight hours, within 20 miles of the farmhouse, and in cities with populations of less than 100,000. The applicant is not required to wait six months before taking the road test for this license. The parent must fill out an affidavit, available at all driver license examination stations, and present a property tax statement and/or rental agreement.
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).