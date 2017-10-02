How late can you drive with a farm permit?

Answer: A 15-year-old may qualify for a restricted farm work license after completing a driver education course and passing a road test. A restricted farm work license allows a young person to drive alone only to perform farm work for his or her parent during daylight hours, within 20 miles of the farmhouse, and in cities with populations of less than 100,000. The applicant is not required to wait six months before taking the road test for this license. The parent must fill out an affidavit, available at all driver license examination stations, and present a property tax statement and/or rental agreement.