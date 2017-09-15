What is a state patrol blood relay?

Answer: Great question as this story was shared on our Facebook page. The Minnesota State Patrol is divided into districts across the state. Within each district is a station that has an assigned number of troopers.

Troopers will sometimes take the blood relay a great distance depending on how many other Troopers are working within the station/district at that time. A number of years ago, I provided a blood relay from Moorhead to Bemidji. Troopers are often tied up with other calls for service (crashes, motorist assists, etc.), which impacts how the blood is transported.

Time is obviously crucial in these situations so being familiar with the area is critical. Troopers who work their specific district know the area and hospital locations better than Troopers from different districts. Troopers making the final leg of the run know the quickest way to get to the hospital while other troopers may not be as familiar with the area.

