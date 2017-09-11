How to make left turn on bike

Answer: A person operating a bicycle or motorcycle may enter or cross an intersection controlled by a traffic-control signal against a red light in the following conditions:

• the bicycle or motorcycle has been brought to a complete stop

• the traffic-control signal continues to show a red light for an unreasonable time

• the traffic-control signal is apparently malfunctioning or, if engineered to change to a green light only after detecting the approach of a motor vehicle, the signal has apparently failed to detect the arrival of the bicycle or motorcycle

• no motor vehicle or person is approaching on the street or highway to be crossed or entered or is so far away from the intersection that it's not an immediate hazard.

The affirmative defense in this subdivision applies only to a violation for entering or crossing an intersection controlled by a traffic-control signal against a red light and does not provide a defense to any other civil or criminal action.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).