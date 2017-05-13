We want you to know that we are taking this seriously and to keep you aware of the steps we are taking. Veterans Health Administration Office of Community Care (VHA CC) has reported the "mimic" line to the VA Office of Inspector General for a possible civil or criminal investigation.

"Mimic" Phone Line. The phone line established to "mimic" the Veterans Choice Program phone line is (800) 606-8198. You know you have reached the wrong Veterans Choice Program phone line when:

• The phone line offers callers a $100 rebate if the caller provides a credit card.

• The phone line does not state the caller has reached U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or the Veterans Choice Program phone line.

Be aware that this phone number incorrectly confirms callers had reach the Veterans Choice Program if the caller asks that question.

The correct Veterans Choice Program phone line is (866) 606-8198. This line is for veterans to check their eligibility for the Veterans Choice Program and ask questions about the program.

If you are unsure if you have reached the correct phone line, hang up and dial (866) 606-8198 again. The phone line will state the called has reach the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.