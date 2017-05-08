Unemployment compensation entitlement

• You were on active duty with a branch of the U.S. military, you may be entitled to benefits based on that service.

• You must have been separated under honorable conditions.

• There is no payroll deduction from your wages for unemployment insurance protection. Benefits are paid for by the various branches of the military.

Receiving separation pay may also influence your receipt of unemployment compensation. (Retirees will almost certainly receive a lesser amount [or no amount] since the weekly amount of retirement pay is usually "offset" against the amount of unemployment compensation.) Your state employment office handles unemployment compensation. Benefits vary from state to state. Because of this, only the office where you apply will be able to tell you the amount and duration of your entitlement. The nearest state employment office is listed in your local telephone directory.

To receive unemployment compensation, you must apply. The best time to do that is when you visit the Local Veterans Employment Representative (LVER) at the state employment services office for assistance in finding a new job. To apply for unemployment compensation, you must bring your Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty (DD Form 214), your Social Security Card and your civilian and military job history or resume. [Source: Military.com — February 2013]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.