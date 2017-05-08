What do I do with my old driver's license?

Answer: Minnesota law states that every person licensed shall have the license in immediate possession at all times when operating a motor vehicle and shall display it when requested by a peace officer enforcing the laws relating to the operation of motor vehicles on public streets and highways.

If a driver's license (including an instruction permit or provisional license) is lost, destroyed, or becomes illegible, a person can obtain a duplicate license if they prove the permit or license has been lost, destroyed or has become illegible, and make payment of the required fee.

A person can't be in possession of more than one driver's license. To obtain a new license, stop at any Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) Exam Office or Driver's License Agent and have their old card invalidated.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. (You can follow me on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach me at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).