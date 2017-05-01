How do I become a state trooper?

Fields of expertise are also available to troopers such as:

• Crash Reconstruction.

• Flight Section.

• Commercial Vehicle Inspection.

• Special Response Team.

• K-9 Handlers.

More information can be found on our website including benefits and salary, training opportunities, applicant information, disqualifiers, youth opportunities and more. Please go to Mntrooper.com

The 59th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy begins Jan. 15, 2018. The State Patrol will start accepting applications on May 1. Check out our information online and contact the State Patrol Recruiter at Patrol.Recruiter@state.mn.us or the Training and Development Section at (651) 757-1900.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. (You can follow me on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach me at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).