"We are excited to bring Mr. Black on board as the new director of the St. Cloud VA Health Care System," said Jan Murphy, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 23 director. "His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the health care system, the employees, volunteers, and most importantly, for the veterans we are honored to serve. Mr. Black began his appointment on April 2, 2017."

Black has over 18 years healthcare experience; eight years of progressive clinical, administrative, and executive leadership in Veterans Health Administration (VHA). He has developed partnerships with health care industry leaders outside and within VHA. His most recent permanent assignment has been as Associate Medical Center Director of the Durham VA Health Care System. He has been serving as the Acting Director of the Hampton VA Medical Center since Jan. 9, 2017.

Black holds a Masters in Science, Physical Therapy degree from the University of Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Ind. and a Bachelors of Science from Franklin College, Franklin, Ind.

The St. Cloud VA Health Care System is located in Central Minnesota in the City of St. Cloud. The medical center began serving veterans in 1924 and now delivers care to more than 37,000 veterans in the upper Midwest region. Areas of care include primary and specialty care, mental health care, surgical and specialty care, urgent care, acute psychiatric care, telemedicine, extended care and rehabilitation, imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services. Specialty care services include audiology, cardiology, dentistry, hematology, oncology, optometry, orthopedics, podiatry, pulmonology, urology and rheumatology. An Ambulatory Surgery Center opened in the fall of 2011 and provides access to additional outpatient surgical procedures. The medical center offers extensive mental health programming, including acute psychiatric care, residential rehabilitation treatment programs and an outpatient mental health clinic. The programs use a recovery model to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance abuse and a variety of mental health conditions. Outpatient programming includes treatment for serious mental illness, vocational rehabilitation and supported employment. The medical center's community living center provides skilled care through home-based primary care, nursing home care, adult day health care, ventilator-dependent care, memory care, hospice care and a variety of rehabilitation programs. The St. Cloud VA Health Care System operates three Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in Alexandria, Brainerd and Montevideo. [ VA press release]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.