Eligibility for VA Disability and SSDI

The Differences: To receive SSDI you can combine chronic health conditions, injuries, and military-related conditions to prove your disability to receive benefits. While the VA will give a disability rating, such as 10 percent, the SSA will not. You must show that you are completely disabled and unable to work to earn a substantial gainful income. For SSDI benefits, you must be unable to work for at least a year or have a condition that is expected to result in your death. With VA disability, you can receive benefits based on the severity or the disability rating that you receive.

While you can apply for VA disability because of a service-related disability at any time, you need to be aware that you need to apply for SSDI as quickly as possible. Because it is based on credits earned from working, waiting too long to apply can result in your loss of benefits. You can apply for VA disability and SSDI at the same time. Both claims are processed using a different approach through different government agencies, so be aware that different information will need to be supplied for each claim.

Expedited Claims: If you are a veteran who has been approved for VA disability with a 100 percent P&T disability rating, or if you were wounded in the line of duty after October 2001, you can have your SSDI claim expedited in effort to get faster approval for monthly SSDI benefits. The additional monthly benefits from SSDI can significantly impact your financial situation and help you with your regular living costs. By supplementing your VA disability with SSDI, you can have a major impact on your family's finances.

How to Apply for SSDI: If you are ready to apply for SSDI, you have numerous options available to you. You can either go online to the SSA website at www.ssa.gov to start the process, call the SSA's toll-free number at (800) 772-1213, or visit your local SSA office to start your claim in person.

To learn more, visit the Disability Benefits Help Outreach Team's website at www.disabilitybenefitscenter.org or contact them at help@ssd-help.org. [Veteran News — Donnie La Curan — Nov. 10, 2016]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.