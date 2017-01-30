Who goes first at an intersection on a four-lane highway?

Answer: The driver in the center median has the right-of-way because they only have a yield sign. The other driver has a stop sign and must stop and wait for the person with the yield sign. Be sure to yield the right-of-way to the traffic already in the main line of travel before entering from the crossover or side road.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).